Glenmark Specialty SA of Glenmark Pharmaceutical has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules USP, 20 mg (OTC).
The capsule will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA. It is bioequivalent to Nexium 2 24 HR delayed-release capsules, 20 mg (OTC), of Haleon U.S. Holdings LLC.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals traded at ₹1,188.90 on the NSE, down by 0.16 per cent as of 9.54 am.
