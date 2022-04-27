Global cues point to a gap down opening for the market 

Indian equities are likely to open negative amid weak global cues. The SGX Nifty at around 16,900, down over 200 points from Nifty Futures’ Tuesday close indicates a gap down start for the market.

On the global front, the US equities plummeted on Tuesday ahead of big tech earnings. Tech heavy Nasdaq led the fall with the Nasdaq composite down 4 per cent on Tuesday. Nasdaq faced a 3 per cent fall. The S&P 500 fell 2 per cent while Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 2 per cent.

Investors remained concerned regarding Fed's aggressive monetary tightening amid rising inflation. Asian equities were also trading lower in the morning trade.

Further, market is likely to remain volatile ahead of the monthly F&O expiry tomorrow as traders roll over their positions in the F&O segment from the April series to May series.

Neeraj Chadawar, Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities said, “In the near term, the market performance is likely to be range-bound, and we could see the reaction in both directions."

"A clear trend is likely to emerge after volatility sustains at lower levels for longer-term. Q4FY22 earnings commentaries remain critical and will drive the market fundamentals moving forward. Keeping the heightened commodity cost pressure and the supply side constraints in view, it is likely to be a challenging quarter in terms of margins for commodity consumers like Automobiles, FMCG, Cement, and Specialty Chemical sectors," Chadawar added.

FII selling

Increased Foreign institutional investors (FII) selling has also been weighing in investor sentiments.

According to a report from the NSE, FII's ownership in NSE-listed companies plunged to nine-year low in the December quarter, even while retail holding increased to a 14-year high. FII’s ownership fell for the fourth consecutive quarter in December by 0.81 per cent to a nine-year low of 19.7 per cent in the NSE companies and 65 bps to 20.9 per cent in Nifty-500 companies.

FIIs net sold shares worth ₹1,174.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹1,643.84 crore on April 26, as per provisional data from NSE.

According to Chadawar, "FIIs flows are likely to remain volatile on account of aggressive rate hikes expectation amid the rising inflationary scenario."

Technical outlook

In terms of the Nifty 50, as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, no directional trend has been established even after a rally of about 250 points on Tuesday.

“The 200-DMA has acted as initial resistance; a further up move can be seen upon a move above 200-DMA. On the lower end, support seen at 17,000 whereas on the higher end, resistance is visible at 17,450,” said De.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “Though markets are not offering any cues over the next directional move yet, the sustainability of the 16,800 zone in Nifty is keeping bulls’ hope alive. Having said that, we feel participants should continue with a cautious approach and maintain their focus on risk management until we see a decisive close above 17,400.”