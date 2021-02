Global equities rise as US bond yield fears ease

A gauge of global equity markets rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will remain low, calming market jitters sparked by a jump in US Treasury yields on fears a robust recovery would drive inflation higher.

Sales of new US single-family homes increased more than expected in January as the median sale price rose 5.3 per cent on a year-over-year basis, the latest data to show certain consumer prices are rising faster than expected.

Also read: Asian shares jump after Powell allays fears of a rate hike

Crude oil rose more than 2 per cent to fresh 13-month highs while gold prices struggled for traction as elevated Treasury yields eroded the allure of bullion as an inflation hedge.

The dollar slid to multi-year lows against the pound and commodity-linked currencies including the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, as they’re expected to benefit from a pick-up in global trade as world growth rebounds.

MSCI’s all-country world index, a gauge of equity markets in 49 countries, added 0.16 per cent, as rising stocks on Wall Street pushed the global benchmark to reverse losses.

Progress in the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, which was boosted by news that Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine appeared safe and effective, has increased economic optimism but also inflation concerns, said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at Incapital in Minneapolis.

“If you look at commodity prices, you look at real estate prices and you look at energy prices, they’re up significantly higher than even pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

In testimony before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the Fed’s promise to get the US economy back to full employment and to not worry about inflation unless prices rise in a persistent and troubling way.

While rising yields give stock investors pause, the Fed is “pretty comfortable” with them as they take some of the froth out of the financial system, Leary said.

The 10-year US Treasury note yield rose 2.2 basis points to 1.3859 per cent after hitting 1.435 per cent earlier. The benchmark Treasury yield traded at 0.912 per cent at the end of 2020.

The slipping of 10-year Treasury yields below the 1.4 per cent mark helped equity markets rebound from early losses, but the rotation out of technology stocks was apparent, with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc leading Wall Street lower. In Europe, the tech sector has lost nearly 4 per cent this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.23 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.97 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.63per cent.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.4 per cent at 1,590.09 after earlier trading lower on inflation fears.

The benchmark 10-year German Bund was steady after yields jumped on Tuesday.

A sharp rise in real bond yields in line with those seen during previous “bond tantrum episodes” would reduce the upside potential for European equities, BofA Global Research said.

Sectors set to benefit from a stronger economy were supported by German GDP data, as exports and solid construction activity helped Europe’s biggest economy to grow by a better-than-expected 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.8 per cent.

Falling tech stocks, which are sensitive to rising yields, pulled Asian markets lower overnight.

Bitcoin recovered a bit, up 0.5 per cent at $49,139.34.

The dollar index rose 0.074 per cent, with the euro down 0.03 per cent to $1.2145. The Japanese yen weakened 0.65 per cent versus the greenback to 105.92 per dollar.

Oil prices rose after US government data showed a drop in crude output after a deep freeze disrupted production last week.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.67 at $67.04 a barrel, while US crude futures rose $1.55 to settle at $63.22 a barrel.

Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures have both risen by about 28 per cent so far in 2021.

US gold futures settled down 0.4 per cent at $1,797.90 an ounce.