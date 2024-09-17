Globus Spirits Limited’s stock rose 1.13 per cent to ₹21,331 as of 11.28 am on September 17, 2024, after it announced its entry into the luxury whisky market. On September 16, the company launched DŌAAB India Craft Whisky, its first single malt whisky brand.

The initial release, ‘01 Six Blind Men and the Elephant’, is a limited edition of 500 casks, aged in 100 per cent ex-bourbon barrels. Priced between ₹4,500 and ₹5,500 for a 750ml bottle, depending on state regulations, the product targets the premium single malt whisky segment in India.

Shekhar Swarup, Joint Managing Director of Globus Spirits Limited, said the company has innovated in various segments of India’s drinks industry within two years. The launch begins in Jaipur, with plans to expand to other states gradually.

The DŌAAB brand name, which in Hindi means land between two rivers, symbolises the fusion of different perspectives in whisky making, the company said. It plans to continue experimenting with new limited-editions of Indian whisky under this brand.