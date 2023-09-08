Godrej Industries shares were up by 4.09 per cent after the company reported Godrej and Boyce (the flagship company of the Godrej Group) now sources more than 80 per cent of its domestic supply chain locally. Presently, the company collaborates with over 750 domestic suppliers and has plans to deepen these partnerships over the next three years.

Also Read: Godrej Properties shares down 5 per cent

In tandem with expanding its domestic sourcing, Godrej and Boyce is on creating a sustainable, integrated supply chain. The ‘Beyond Sourcing’ initiative, aims to elevate local suppliers from basic management development to equipping them with productivity and quality systems.

Zurvan Marolia, Senior Vice President and Head of Manufacturing at Godrej and Boyce, said, “Our efforts transcend mere procurement; they encompass cultivating local economic growth and indigenous skill development. Godrej and Boyce is not just expanding its supplier networks; we are strengthening the foundation for a resilient, green, self-sufficient, and sustainable future.”

The shares were up by 4.09 per cent to ₹577.20 at 3.05 pm on the BSE.

