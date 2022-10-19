Ahead of Dhanteras, the demand for precious metals jumped by 40 per cent (YOY), with gold contributing 70 per cent of the overall demand, according to the latest Justdial Consumer Report.

While Tier-II cities witnessed a 44 per cent jump in searches, in Tier-I cities, it rose by 34 per cent. With prices softening, gold remained the most sought-after and saw a 34 per cent (YOY) jump in demand, silver by 140 per cent, and platinum by 82 per cent on Justdial.

Last year during Dhanteras, demand for gold was 3X of silver and this year it has jumped to 4X. Commenting on consumer trends, Prasun Kumar, CMO, Justdial, said,“The rise in demand for gold comes on the back of softening prices. Demand in Tier-I cities went up by 28 per cent and in Tier-II by 37 per cent. The significant rise in gold demand in Tier-II cities has been augmented by increasing disposable income and growing aspiration. Demand for silver has also been growing steadily witnessing a 2.4X growth across the country. We expect this demand to translate into festive cheer for the retailers.”

Among Tier-I cities, demand for gold jewellery was dominated by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Delhi topped the demand for gold coins, contributing to almost 41 per cent of the searches and Mumbai for gold bars with 34 per cent of the demand.

Coimbatore led the demand among Tier-II cities for gold jewellery, followed by Chandigarh and Lucknow. For gold bars, Jaipur topped the demand followed by Coimbatore and Lucknow. Jaipur also led the demand for gold coins in Tier-II cities, with Coimbatore and Lucknow in second and third place, respectively.

For silver, jewellery remained the most sought-after item contributing to 27 per cent of the demand. Among Tier-I cities, Hyderabad topped the demand for silver jewellery, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi. Silver coins remained popular in Delhi as the National Capital contributed to 50 per cent of the demand and Bengaluru led the search for silver decorative items followed by Mumbai and Delhi.

Among Tier-II cities, demand for silver jewellery went up by 38 per cent, silver coins by 46 per cent, and dinner items by 41 per cent. Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajkot saw maximum demand for silver jewellery that saw a 59 per cent (YOY) rise in popularity. Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam also led the demand for silver dinner sets, while silver coins were popular in Lucknow, Udaipur, and Jaipur.

Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad saw maximum demand for diamond jewellery among Tier-I cities, while Jaipur, Coimbatore, and Indore led the demand among Tier-II cities. For platinum jewellery, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru led the demand among Tier-I cities and Surat, Coimbatore, and Jaipur among Tier-II.

