Consumers rush to encash gold jewellery as prices surge steadily

Gold price has touched as high as $2,055 per ounce

The small shop of Tanaji Industries in Zaveri Bazaar has no place to stand even as customers bargain strongly for that extra rate for the gold tendered for sale. Ashok Gulati, Proprietor of Tanaji Enterprises has no time for argument as he is all glued to the TV for the latest update on LME gold prices.

“Gold has been very volatile through the day. It started at $2,055 (an ounce), fell to $2009 and bounced back to $2,018. We bought back old jewellery at ₹52,300 per 10 grams last week and now purchasing it at ₹49,000,” he said.

Gold scrap supply in India dipped 21 per cent last year to 75 tonnes against 96 tonnes logged in 2020, according to World Gold Council data. Gold prices have remained almost flat most of last year.

The dealers in Zaveri Bazaar are known for giving higher value for old gold jewellery as they command better margin by recycling it in their own factory.

Zaveri Bazaar not only buyback old jewellery but also records new jewellery sales of ₹200 crore a day and collects 600-700 kg of gold when prices spike suddenly.

Kumar Jain, National Spokesperson, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association said the demand for recycled gold coins are in good and people are making advance booking to ensure they the get the best price for the auspicious occasion to buy gold during the Gudi Padwa (Maharashtraian new year) which falls early next month.

Despite all the upheaval, he said gold has proved its safe haven status and no asset including real estate or share market can give cash in exchange when there is an urgent need, he said.