Gem and jewellery exports dip 4 per cent in November

Gem and jewellery exports dipped 4 per cent last month to $2.53 billion against $2.65 billion logged in the same period last year. In rupee terms, exports were down 4.74 per cent to Rs 18,136 crore (Rs 19,039 crore).

Cut and polished diamond exports were down 27 per cent to $1.16 billion ($1.56 bn) and fell 25 per cent to Rs 8,342 crore against Rs 11,196 crore logged in November last year.

Gold jewellery exports increased to 22 per cent to $ 1.10 billion from $905 million logged in November last year while the same in rupee term was up at Rs 7,894 crore (Rs 6,506 crore).

So far, this fiscal

Exports of gem and jewellery declined six per cent to $25 billion ($26.82 billion) between April and November and in rupee terms it was down 5 per cent to Rs 176,540 crore (Rs 185,544 crore).

Cut and polish diamond exports plunged 19 per cent to $13 billion ($16.55 billion) and dropped 18 per cent to Rs 94,274 crore (Rs 115,259 crore).

However, gold jewellery exports increased 5 per cent to $8.48 billion ($8.05 billion) and rupee term it was up at Rs 59689 crore (Rs 55,989 crore).

Imports dip

Overall gross import of gems and jewellery between April and November declined six per cent to $16.13 billion ($17.33 billion). Import of rough diamond plunged 17 per cent to $8.55 billion ($10.34 billion) while cut and polished decline 1.55 per cent to $912 million ($ 925 million).