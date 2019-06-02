Gold & Silver

Gems, jewellery exports dip 5.3%

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 02, 2019 Published on June 02, 2019

Gems and jewellery exports declined 5.32 per cent to $30.96 billion in 2018-19, mainly on account of slowdown in demand in major developed markets. According to data from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), exports stood at $32.7 billion in 2017-18. The labour-intensive sector contributes about 15 per cent to the country’s overall exports. The decline in shipments is mainly due to negative growth in the export of silver jewellery, coloured gem stones, rough diamonds, gold medallions and coins. Silver jewellery exports in 2018-19 dipped 75 per cent to $837.81 million. Outbound shipments of gold medallions and coins contracted 55.5 per cent in the last fiscal. But, exports of cut and polished diamonds grew marginally to $23.82 billion.

 

