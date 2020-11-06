Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 5,177/gm

Mornings with warm water & apple cider, and no phones!
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
The issue price for the Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 5,177 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.
The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series VIII will be opened for subscription from November 9 to 13, 2020.
“The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity works out to Rs 5,177 per gram of gold,” the RBI said.
It further said the government, in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.
“For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,127 per gram of gold,” the central bank said.
The issue price for the bonds (Series VII), which was open for subscription from October 12 to October 16, was Rs 5,051 per gram of gold.
Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 is issued by Reserve Bank India on behalf of the Government of India.
The bonds are denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram and the tenor of the SGB will be eight years with exit option after the fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.
The bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.
The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).
The gold bond will be sold through banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...