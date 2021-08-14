Gold coins with impression of various deities launched

Muthoottu Royal Gold has launched its new 24 Ct gold coins in different denominations with the impression of various deities, including St Mary.

The coins were launched by Mar Jose Pulickal, Bishop of Kanjirappally Diocese.

Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd said that the gold coins are available in various denominations ranging from 1 gram to 8 gram and 22 carat gold jewellery, on demand. The gold coins and jewellery are packed and delivered in certified tamper-proof packets to ensure safety and quality.

Muthoottu Royal Gold aims to meet the needs of the growing customer base seeking newer ways to make investment plans through gold purchases. It is also available to book the coins in easy advance payments. There is always a surge in customer demand for gold jewellery, and the company decided to formalise this new platform.

Mathew M Muthoottu Group has extended its service to more than 800 branches across the country and aims to increase the savings habit of customers and thereby ensure financial security. The company has further plans in reaching out to customers through the online portal soon.