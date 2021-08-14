Gold coins with impression of various deities launched

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Muthoottu Royal Gold has launched its new 24 Ct gold coins in different denominations with the impression of various deities, including St Mary.
The coins were launched by Mar Jose Pulickal, Bishop of Kanjirappally Diocese.
Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd said that the gold coins are available in various denominations ranging from 1 gram to 8 gram and 22 carat gold jewellery, on demand. The gold coins and jewellery are packed and delivered in certified tamper-proof packets to ensure safety and quality.
Muthoottu Royal Gold aims to meet the needs of the growing customer base seeking newer ways to make investment plans through gold purchases. It is also available to book the coins in easy advance payments. There is always a surge in customer demand for gold jewellery, and the company decided to formalise this new platform.
Mathew M Muthoottu Group has extended its service to more than 800 branches across the country and aims to increase the savings habit of customers and thereby ensure financial security. The company has further plans in reaching out to customers through the online portal soon.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...