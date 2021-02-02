Gold declines ₹480; silver tumbles ₹3,097

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Gold in the national capital declined by ₹480 to ₹47,702 per 10 gram on Tuesday in-line with fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the metal had closed at ₹48,182 per 10 gram.
Silver also tumbled ₹3,097 to ₹70,122 per kilogram from ₹73,219 per kilogram in the last trade.
In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,847 per ounce, and silver also dipped to USD 27.50 per ounce.
"Gold prices declined on lack of progress over the US stimulus package and in the absence of fresh triggers. Traders and investors also rushed to book some profits," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
Navneet Damani, VP - Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, investors are witnessing some profit-booking from the highs, after yesterday's Union Budget's duty cut announcement.
