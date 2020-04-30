'Positive sentiment towards equities testing demand for gold'

Gold demand in the March quarter was down 36 per cent at 102 tonnes against 159 tonnes logged in the same period last year due to high and volatile prices, and economic uncertainties. This apart, the logistics freeze towards the end of March also took a heavy toll on demand.

Jewellery demand plunged 41 per cent to 74 tonnes (125 tonnes), while învestment was down 17 per cent to 28 tonnes (34 tonnes).

Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council, said notwithstanding the Covid pandemic, sentiment towards equities has turned relatively positive, testing gold’s status as a safe haven.

Wedding demand in the initial week of the quarter did appear to bring in some seasonal cheer. However, later developments, more particularly since the beginning of March, disrupted the market and consumer confidence, resulting in a sharp drop in jewellery demand.

Life-time high prices of gold, expectedly increased recycling by 16 per cent. Recycling and collateralised loans against gold may be expected to grow exponentially in the next few quarters as the immediate economic impact of the lockdown becomes evident and, hopefully, fundamental reforms follow, easing business sentiment.

In that scenario, it is possible that gold becomes a tool for revival of many SME businesses and household fortunes. This, perhaps, presents an opportunity that could revive the Gold Monetisation Scheme in a consumer-friendly manner. Consumer sentiment could receive a boost with the arrival of a normal monsoon as predicted by IMD.

Issues of integrity of gold and right price will receive greater consumer attention as gold prices test affordability. A digital transformation of the industry could be a positive outcome of the current crisis, as social distancing, contactless payments and other behavioural necessities challenge earlier forms of consumer engagement.

"We are unable to quantify the impact on full year demand as we do not have sight of several critical factors at play under current circumstances," he said.