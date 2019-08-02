Gold drifts lower after Trump's tariff threat sparks rally

Experience Pagani’s new hypercar on a videogame
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Friday, as investors locked in profit after U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh salvo in the year-long trade spat with China increased demand for the safe-haven metal in the previous session.
Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,433.63 per ounce as of 0548 GMT, after hitting a two-week high of $1,446.10 earlier in the session.
The metal has risen about 1% so far this week and is headed for a third weekly gain in four.
U.S. gold futures rose 1% to $1,446.10 an ounce.
“Escalation in trade war between the U.S. and China has caused a spike in gold futures. We believe that prices might even go higher from current levels,” said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai, India.
“We have strong resistance around $1,450, and people are taking some profits,” he added.
The metal jumped more than 2% on Thursday after Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports from next month, intensifying the bruising trade war between the world's two top economies that has roiled financial markets globally.
Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.53% to 827.82 tonnes on Thursday from on Wednesday.
Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,449 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into the range of $1,461-$1,474, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,441.36 per ounce after falling to a seven-week low in the previous session, and was on track for its worst week in three months.
Platinum was up 0.5% at $853.01 an ounce, while silver fell 0.8% to $16.19.
Both silver and platinum were headed for their first weekly decline in four.
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Audi’s sports utility vehicle gets a comprehensive refresh for the 2020 model year
The vehicle is a good fit for young buyers
India chief says customers should be free to choose what is most suitable
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The stock of Ajanta Pharma was on highlight on Thursday and gained 8.6 per cent accompanied by extraordinary ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...