Gold falls ₹ 100 on subdued jewellers’ buying

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Gold prices on Monday fell by ₹ 100 to ₹ 33,620 per 10 gram in the national capital due to subdued demand from local jewellers and a weak trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver prices also dropped by ₹ 10 to ₹ 38,090 per kg owing to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,333.90 per ounce, while silver was down at USD 14.85 an ounce in New York. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by ₹ 100 each to ₹ 33,620 and ₹ 33,450 per 10 gm, respectively. The gold price had on Saturday fallen by ₹ 150 at ₹ 33,720 per 10 gram.
Traders attributed the decline in gold prices to fall in demand from local jewellers and a weak global trend. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 26,800 per eight gram as compared with the previous close.
Silver ready fell by Rs 10 to Rs 38,090 per kg, whereas, weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 81 to Rs 37,116 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor