Gold falls ₹233 on weak global prices

This VC firm can be a SAFE bet for early-stage start-ups
Mumbai-based start-up 100X.VC aims to invest in 100 companies every year
Gold prices on Monday fell by ₹233 to ₹41,565 per 10 grams in the national capital on weakness in the global market, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at ₹41,798 per 10 grams in the previous session.
“Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi fell by ₹233 with decline in global gold prices. Gold prices traded in lower range after a China National Health Commission official said that coronavirus is preventable and treatable,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
Similarly, silver prices dropped by ₹157 to ₹47,170 per kg from ₹47,327 per kg in the previous session.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,579 per ounce, while silver was quoting almost flat at USD 17.74 per ounce. “Gold prices may trade sideways in the current range with support at USD 1,560 and resistance at USD 1,580,” Patel added.
Mumbai-based start-up 100X.VC aims to invest in 100 companies every year
These neckphones from an unknown company cost barely anything and have a lot going for them
Snapdragon 855, good performance, a luscious screen, big battery: what’s not to like?
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
There are better ways than legal route for landlords to handle disputes with tenants
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...