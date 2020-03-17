Gold & Silver

Gold falls ₹80, silver prices decline by ₹734

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

Gold prices witnessed selling as investors rushed to lock-in profits to cover the losses in equity segment. File Photo   -  BusinessLine

Gold on Tuesday went lower by ₹80 to ₹39,719 per 10 gram in the national capital following weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading lower by ₹80 with weak global cues and rupee appreciation. The spot rupee was trading around 17 paise stronger against the dollar during the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The precious metal had closed at ₹39,799 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices also declined by ₹734 to ₹35,948 per kg against Monday’s close of ₹36,682 per kg. Gold prices witnessed selling as investors rushed to lock-in profits to cover the losses in equity segment, he added.

In the international market, gold prices traded lower at USD 1,483 per ounce and silver at USD 12.53 per ounce.

Published on March 17, 2020
silver
gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Yellow metal down 12 per cent in a week; is the gold temptation over?