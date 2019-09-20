Gold falls by ₹170 as rupee rallies

Gold fell by ₹170 to ₹38,390 per 10 gram on Friday in the national capital on strong rupee which rallied after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced corporate tax cut, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also witnessed correction, declining by ₹120 to ₹47,580 per kilogram from Thursday’s closing price of ₹47,700 per kilogram. Gold had closed at ₹38,560 per 10 gram on Thursday.

“Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi fell by ₹170 on stronger rupee after the Finance Minister announced corporate tax cut. The spot rupee traded 40 paise stronger against the dollar during the day,” Tapan Patel, senior analyst - commodities, HDFC Securities said.

The rupee extended the morning gains and rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against the US dollar on Friday after Sitharaman announced several measures to promote investment and growth. The government slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent, inclusive of all cess and surcharges, for domestic companies.

In the global market, gold prices traded up at USD 1,503 an ounce in New York, while silver was also trading up at USD 17.87 per ounce. Meanwhile, the domestic equity market witnessed heavy buying, with the benchmark Sensex skyrocketing over 2,284.55 points during the session on Friday after the government announced a slew of measures to boost the economy.