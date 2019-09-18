Gold flat ahead of Fed outcome, lower oil prices lift risky bets

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday amid cautious mood as investors awaited cues on the US central bank's stance on monetary easing, while a drop in crude prices dented demand for safe-haven bullion.
Saudi Arabia sought to reassure markets after the attack on Saturday halved its oil output, saying that full production would be restored by month's end. A risk-on sentiment in the market affects demand for bullion, often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.
Spot gold was barely changed at $1,502.70 per ounce, as of 0425 GMT. US gold futures were trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1,510.70 per ounce. “If oil prices remain high, there would be inflation risks. Now oil prices have come off because they (Saudi Arabia) said they could restore production. Therefore, there is not such a inflation risk as before,” said Helen Lau, analyst, Argonaut Securities.
However, investors are concerned this news could dissuade the US Federal Reserve from further cutting interest rates, a negative for non-interest-yielding gold, she added. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation.
Economists and analysts widely expect the Fed to cut its benchmark rate for a second time this year to counter risks posed by the US-China trade war. The chaotic moves in money markets and late-day swings in US federal funds futures mean the CME's tool shows about a 62 per cent chance that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 per cent, while the dollar against a basket of other currencies was little changed at 98.28. “The US administration continues to have a problem, they want Iran to take responsibility. That is why gold prices are holding up quite well, “ Lau added.
Spot gold remains neutral in a range of $1,488-$1,523.61 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Also in focus is the Bank of Japan's policy meeting due Thursday, where the central bank is expected to ease its policy this year.
Among other precious metals, platinum dropped 0.6 per cent to $937.62 per ounce, while silver eased 0.4 per cent to $17.95 an ounce. Palladium dipped 0.4 per cent to $1,590.65, on track for a fourth straight session of decline.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports