Gold futures dip on muted demand

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 65 at Rs 37,925 per 10 gram on Friday on profit booking by participants, in tandem with the fall in prices of the precious metal overseas.

Gold for October delivery traded lower by Rs 65, or 0.17 per cent, at Rs 37,925 per 10 gm, in 143 lots.

Similarly, gold for December delivery fell by Rs 48, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 38,355 per 10 gm, in 20,858 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold prices was mostly due to profit booking by participants at the domestic market.

Globally, gold prices dipped 0.01 per cent to $1,513.70 an ounce in New York.