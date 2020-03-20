Gold futures gain 0.75 per cent on firm global cues

New Delhi, 20 Gold prices on Friday rose 0.75 per cent to Rs 40,129 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators were indulged in creating fresh positions amid a firm global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 298, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 40,129 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,347 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 346, or 0.87 per cent, to Rs 40,250 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 423 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.64 per cent to $1,488.80 per ounce in New York.