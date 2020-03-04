Gold futures rise Rs 183 to Rs 43,657 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 183 to Rs 43,657 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets tracking positive trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 183, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 43,657 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,332 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery climbed Rs 142, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 43,830 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 132 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from the global markets mainly led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices were trading higher by 0.02 per cent at $1,644 per ounce in New York.