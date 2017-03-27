Gold futures rise to Rs 29,034 on firm global cues

Gold prices rose Rs 97 to Rs 29,034 per 10 grams at the futures trade today as speculators widened positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June was trading higher by Rs 97 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 29,034 per 10 grams in a business turnover of just three lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in April was up by Rs 92 or 0.32 per cent at Rs 28,885 per 10 grams in 72 lots.

Market analysts said speculators enlarged their positions on the back of a firm global trend as dollar's weakness against major currencies overseas after President Donald Trump’s failure to pass healthcare reform raised doubts over his ability to push through his economic agenda.

Globally, gold climbed as much as 1 per cent to $1,256.53 an ounce in Singapore, the highest since February.