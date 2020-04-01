Gold & Silver

Gold futures slip on weak demand

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Gold futures on Wednesday fell 0.13 per cent to Rs 43,200 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings despite the metal gaining overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 55, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 43,200 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 157, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 42,799 per 10 gram in 1,187 lots.

Market analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in tune with weak spot demand.

Globally, gold was trading 0.27 per cent higher at $1,600.90 per ounce in New York.

