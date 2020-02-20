Gold & Silver

Gold futures slump on weak global cues

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

Gold prices on Thursday fell by ₹28 to ₹41,558 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions tracking weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by ₹28, or 0.07 per cent, to ₹41,558 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,339 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by ₹73, or 0.17 per cent, to ₹41,705 per 10 gram in 144 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiments here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.12 per cent lower at $1,609.80 per ounce in New York.

