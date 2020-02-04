Gold & Silver

Gold futures slump Rs 262 to Rs 40,482 per 10 gm

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

File Photo   -  Reuters

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 262 to Rs 40,482 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions in line with a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in April fell by Rs 262, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 40,482 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,019 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues mainly influenced market sentiments here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.54 per cent lower at $1,573.90 an ounce in New York.

