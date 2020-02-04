Gold futures slump Rs 262 to Rs 40,482 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 262 to Rs 40,482 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions in line with a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in April fell by Rs 262, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 40,482 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,019 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues mainly influenced market sentiments here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.54 per cent lower at $1,573.90 an ounce in New York.