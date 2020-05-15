Gold futures surge on positive demand

Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 217 to Rs 46,871 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 217, or 0.47 per cent, at Rs 46,871 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,174 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 210, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 47,054 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,852 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded higher by 0.14 per cent at $1,743.30 per ounce in New York.