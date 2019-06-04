Gold holds near 3-month peak on slowdown fears

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, hovering near a three-month high hit in the previous session, as global slowdown worries driven by trade conflicts amid expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut stoked investors towards the safe-haven bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,322.27 per ounce, as of 0326 GMT, after touching its highest since Feb. 27 at $1,327.90 in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,328.20 an ounce.
“Weak sentiment around the breakdown in U.S.-China trade relationship has seen investors seek safe-haven assets,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Also, “weakness in equity markets and clearly the indications of a rate cut in the U.S. has seen gold come to fore, which has driven investors back into to the gold market.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States is seeking to “level the playing field” with China after decades of unfair trade practices, but his Dutch counterpart said tariffs would hurt international trade.
The prolonged trade war between the world's biggest economies has rolled over financial markets denting risk sentiment among investors. Global stock markets shed over $2 trillion in value in May. ”We expect gold to trade in a higher range during June as we think the turbulence in U.S. equity markets and the downward push in yields still has room to run,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
“Should the Fed signal a rate cut at some point as well, we could see the momentum gain more traction.”
U.S. manufacturing growth slowed further in May to its weakest pace of activity in more than two-and-a-half years, a data showed on Monday.
A gloomy economic outlook prompted traders to increase bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates sooner than expected.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped to their lowest levels since September 2017 following remarks from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard who said a U.S. rate cut may be ”warranted soon” because of global trade tensions and weak U.S. inflation.
Lower interest rates would support gold because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 2.2 per cent on Monday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since July 2016, as investors spooked by global slowdown fears sought safe havens.
Elsewhere, silver eased 0.3 per cent to $14.74 per ounce after touching a more than two-week high of $14.83 on Monday.
Platinum hits two-week high
Platinum was steady at $820.24 per ounce after hitting a two-week high of $825.78, while palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $1,328 per ounce.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor