Gold imports dip 7 per cent in April-November to $20.57 billion

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD), fell about 7 per cent to $20.57 billion during April-November period of the ongoing financial year, according to the commerce ministry data.
Imports of the yellow metal stood at $ 22.16 billion in the same period of 2018-19.
The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country’s trade deficit to $ 106.84 billion during the eight-month period under review as against $133.74 billion in the year-ago months.
Gold import had been recording a negative growth since July 2019. However, it grew about 5 per cent to $1.84 billion in October and 6.6 per cent to $2.94 billion in November.
India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry.
In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.
To mitigate the negative impact of gold imports on trade deficit and CAD, the government increased the import duty on the metal to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent in this year’s Budget.
Industry experts claim that businesses in the sector are shifting their manufacturing bases to neighbouring countries due to this high duty.
The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has asked for a reduction in import duty to 4 per cent.
Gems and jewellery exports declined about 1.5 per cent to $20.5 billion in April-November this fiscal.
The country’s gold imports dipped about 3 per cent in value terms to $32.8 billion in 2018-19.
The CAD narrowed to 0.9 per cent of GDP or $6.3 billion in July-September, 2019-20 from 2.9 per cent or $19 billion in same period last year, according to the data compiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
How the broadcaster has re-engineered its employee evaluation process in India
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...