Gold & Silver

Gold imports down 57 per cent in H1

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 18, 2020 Published on October 18, 2020

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD), plunged 57 per cent to USD 6.8 billion (around ₹50,658 crore) during the first half of this fiscal, amid a slump in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, showed data by the Commerce Ministry.

In the corresponding period a year ago, gold imports stood at USD 15.8 billion (about ₹1,10,259 crore). Similarly, silver imports during April-September 2020 too dipped 63.4 per cent to USD 733.57 million (about ₹5,543 crore), the data showed.

The decline in gold and silver imports has helped in narrowing the country’s trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, at USD 23.44 billion during April-September 2020-21 as against USD 88.92 billion in the year-ago period.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually. Gems and jewellery exports declined by about 55 per cent to USD 8.7 billion in April-September 2020 amid the pandemic.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 18, 2020
gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.