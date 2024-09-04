Gold prices on Wednesday declined ₹171 to ₹71,210 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by ₹171 or 0.24 per cent to ₹71,210 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,466 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

Globally, gold prices went down by 0.24 per cent to $2,517 per ounce in New York.