Gold prices on Wednesday declined ₹171 to ₹71,210 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak global cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by ₹171 or 0.24 per cent to ₹71,210 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,466 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.
Globally, gold prices went down by 0.24 per cent to $2,517 per ounce in New York.
