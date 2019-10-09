Gold prices gain ₹315 on strong global cues

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
Gold prices on Wednesday rose by ₹315 to ₹39,325 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital following strong global cues. The yellow metal had closed at ₹39,010 per ten grams on Monday.
Silver was trading up by ₹1,010 to ₹47,330 per kg as against the Monday’s closing price of ₹46,320 per kg. The bullion market was closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices traded higher on Wednesday with COMEX International spot gold prices gained to USD 1,507 amid US-China trade talk worries. Gold prices are expected to trade higher in near term with uncertainty over US-China trade talks, Brexit concerns and weak economic data.”
He, however, added that a weaker rupee also supported gains in gold prices. The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 20 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.
Read more: Rupee slips 20 paise to 71.22 vs USD in early trade
In the international market, gold was trading above USD 1,500 an ounce in New York on trade talk worries and economic growth concerns. The investors are concerned after the US announced to blacklist more Chinese companies and restricted visa to Chinese officials, Patel said.
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
The stock of Century Textiles & Industries jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...