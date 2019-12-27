Gold & Silver

Gold prices rise Rs 44 to Rs 39,731 ; silver slips Rs 460

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 27, 2019 Published on December 27, 2019

Gold prices rose by Rs 44 to Rs 39,731 per 10 gram on Friday in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities.

“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading up by Rs 44, reflecting overnight gains and volatile rupee,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 39,687 per 10 gram.

Silver prices, however, fell by Rs 460 to Rs 47,744 per kg from Rs 48,204 per kg. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with marginal losses at $ 1,509 per ounce and $ 17.81 per ounce, respectively.

“Global investors have remained cautious on prevailing economic and political uncertainties with doubts on the US-China trade deal,” Patel said. Investor participation has also come down due to year-end holidays in both domestic and global markets.

