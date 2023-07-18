Gold price rose ₹100 to ₹60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a jump in the prices of the yellow metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had settled at ₹59,950 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also climbed ₹600 to ₹77,000 per kilogram.

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, with spot prices in the Delhi markets trading at ₹60,050/10 gram, up ₹100 per 10 gram, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at $1,960 per ounce and $24.91 per ounce, respectively.