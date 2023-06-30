Gold prices rose ₹80 to ₹59,030 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid gains in overseas precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at ₹58,950 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, tumbled ₹550 to ₹70,700 per kilogramme.

"Gold slightly recovered from three-month lows on Friday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at ₹59,030/10 grams, up by ₹80 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was trading higher at $1,906 per ounce while silver was down at $22.46 per ounce.