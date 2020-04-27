Gold sales hit as locked down customers give Akshaya Tritiya a miss

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Given the country-wide Covid-induced lockdown, the gold jewellery industry witnessed a lukewarm response for the online gold jewellery sale offer announced ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, an occasion considered auspicious for buying gold.
High gold prices, logistical constraints on delivery, uncertainties surrounding wedding schedules, income anxieties, job losses and lockdown in various degrees made it an unusual period of restricted gold demand during the Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday.
Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold and Diamonds, said the company’s sales during this Akshaya Tritiya was down about 85 per cent compared to that of last year as all offline stores were closed due to the lockdown.
Wooed by the price protection guarantee, he said, customers now prefer buying bars and coins, besides making token advance through Senco’s e-commerce portal.
Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council, said the digital transactions of the industry, if sustained, will be a good development for transparency and for monetising gold, but this can happen only with an acceptable regulatory framework to protect consumer interest.
Tanya Rastogi, Director, Lala Jugal Kishore Jewellers, said customer enquiries on gold prices increased on the back of analysts’ predictions that the price of the yellow metal would touch ₹70,000 per 10 grams sooner than later.
As the extension of the lockdown looks imminent, jewellery purchases for weddings also picked up slightly as many events that were postponed earlier are now being rearranged as low key affairs, she said.
Ishu Datwani, Founder, Anmol Jewellers, said the response to Akshaya Tritiya was lukewarm, as expected, during the current uncertain time and cannot be compared with the previous year.
Vaibhav Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, said customers had made token purchases and have also shown keen interest in gold EMIs.
Gold coins of 2 grams, 5 grams and 10 grams were in demand and delivery or pick-up from stores will happen once the lockdown is lifted, he said.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...