Gold, silver open firm as rupee remains weak

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Gold and silver prices opened with marginal gains in the futures market on Thursday as currency pressure prevailed.
On Thursday, the rupee weakened further to inch towards the Rs 72 levels against the dollar. The Indian rupee opened lower at Rs 71.90 and depreciated further to Rs 71.95 in the early trades.
This comes despite Wednesday's Cabinet announcements triggering positive sentiment for the sugar industry and farmers for increased incomes in the coming days and better job prospects through the 100 per cent contract manufacturing decision.
Spot gold as quoted by the India Bullion and Jewellers’ Association (IBJA) for Wednesday stood at Rs 38,961, higher by about Rs 430 from Tuesday's close of Rs 38,536. The fresh spot rates for Thursday will be announced later in the day.
The MCX October gold contract traded at Rs 39,258 per 10 gm, up Rs 93 in early trading hours, while MCX silver for September contract quoted at Rs 46,888 per kg, up Rs 242 from its previous close.
Comex September gold traded up at $1,542.7, higher by $3.9 an oz against the previous close of $1,538.8. Comex September silver traded marginally positive at $18.37 an oz on Thursday.
Kotak Securities in its Commodity Insight stated, "COMEX gold trades in a narrow range near $1,545/oz, after a 0.2 per cent decline yesterday. Gold has turned choppy after failing to breach the six-year high tested earlier this week. Mixed trade in equity markets and US dollar has also led to choppiness in gold."
For silver, it said, "Silver trades in a range amid range-bound movement in gold and mixed trade in industrial metals. Silver has rallied sharply in the last few sessions. However, the gains remain challenged by industrial demand concerns and the stall in ETF buying."
Angel Broking in its advisory said, "Escalating trade tension between the largest economies in the world might continue to boost the appeal for the safe haven asset, gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.16 per cent, to close at 1,551.55 per ounce."
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday.
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...