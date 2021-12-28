Govt exempts gold jewellery hallmarking for articles meant for expo

In a major relief, the Government has exempted mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and gold artefacts, including any article meant for international exhibitions. Any article meant for government- approved domestic business-to-business exhibitions besides special categories of jewellery such as Kundan, Polki and Jadaau.

The announcement comes on back of the numerous requests made on the export and re-import rules with respect to the trade policy of the Government.

Colin Shah, Chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said the new BIS guidelines would ensure ease of doing business for exporters as hallmarking is an Indian consumer-specific regulation. Exporters have to comply with the hallmarking rules of the country to which the goods are exported.

The amendment will provide a fillip to the gold jewellery trade and further boost the gold jewellery exports from India in the new year

“We are all set to enter the new year with a new spirit and zeal to help us achieve our goal of $41.75 billion in exports for the year 2021-22,” he added.