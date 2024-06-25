The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) has reconstituted its governing board for 2024-29 with Prithviraj Kothari of Riddi Siddhi Bullion Ltd as the national president.

Aksha Mohit Kamboj, Executive Chairman of Aspect Global Ventures Pvt Ltd, has been appointed the national vice-president of the association, while Surendra Mehta C.A., will be the national secretary.

The IBJA board includes representatives from the exporting community, loose diamond and diamond jewellery sector, bullion and refiners sector, jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers, hallmarking agencies, retail jewellers and coloured stone jewellers.

A statement from Aspect said Kamboj is the first and the only woman appointed to such a prestigious post in the gold and jewellery sector.