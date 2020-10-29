India bracing for lowest ever gold demand this year

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Hit by Covid pandemic and job losses across sectors, gold demand in India is slated to be one of the lowest ever in this year.
In the first three-quarters of this fiscal, gold demand was down 49 per cent at 252 tonne (496 tonne), according to the report released by the World Gold Council on Thursday.
In the September quarter, it plunged 30 per cent to 87 tonnes (124 tonne) on the back of sharp fall in jewellery demand which was down 48 per cent to 53 tonnes (102 tonne).
Somasundaram PR, Managing Director (India), World Gold Council said gold demand in December quarter last year was 194 tonne. Even if the demand of the previous year is achieved, the overall market should be 446 tonne in 2020 which will be the lowest since 1995 when the demand was 462 tonnes.
However, he said, "we did not want to hazard a guess on this year's demand as there are a lot of uncertain factors playing out due to the Covid pandemic".
Even though everyone thought the stock market would crash due to lower economic growth, it is hitting a new high daily. Excess global liquidity is driving gold prices even though the demand has fallen, he said.
"We are not predicting the year's gold demand even though there are only eight weeks to go in this year because all the tool to predict demand has failed due to Covid pandemic," he said.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...