Indian gold dealers hope for wedding rush as gold price dip sparks demand

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Physical gold demand picked up in major Asian hubs this week helped by a retreat in prices, with dealers in India prepared for a likely spurt in buying as the wedding season gathers pace.
With a correction in prices during the first half of the week, "jewellers have been making purchases at lower levels asthey are witnessing healthy retail demand for weddings," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.
Local gold futures fell to 47,253 rupees earlier this week, the lowest in a fortnight.
Dealers offered discounts of up to $1 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies— down from the prior week's $2 discounts.
Gold has traditionally been an integral part of weddings in India, the world's second biggest bullion consumer after China.
Lower prices drove a slight pick up in China and Japan as well.
Chinese customers were charged premiums of $4-$5 an ounce over benchmark spot prices, versus last week's $1-$4.
The country's monthly net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped56% in October to the highest since June 2018.
Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals,said Chinese demand should remain healthy as Christmas approaches, adding a dip in global rates below $1,800 an ounce has prompted a pick in purchases.
"Demand has recovered a bit in Hong Kong as well, we can see more interest in jewellery," Fung added.
Premiums of $1 per ounce were charged in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, the Singapore gold market has been very sluggish this week tracking a soft assets markets and the sharp sell-off in equities, said David Mitchell, managing director at Indigo Precious Metals.
But gold prices are likely to be strong into January driven by seasonal factors, said David Mitchell, managing director at Indigo Precious Metals.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...