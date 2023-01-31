Gold demand in the December quarter was down 20 per cent at 276 tonne against 344 tonnes logged in same period last year, largely due to sharp increase in prices.

Jewellery demand dipped 17 per cent to 220 tonnes (265 tonnes) while that of investment slipped 29 per cent to 56 tonnes (79 tonnes), according the World Gold Council data released on Tuesday.

In terms of value, gold demand dropped 15 per cent to ₹1.25 lakh crore (₹1.49 lakh crore) while that of jewellery plunged 13 per cent to ₹1 lakh crore (Rs 1.15 lakh crore) and investment was down 25 per cent at ₹25,730 crore (₹34,130 crore).

While gold imports slipped 165 tonne (208 tonne), recycling increased to 30 tonne (20 tonne).

FULL YEAR DEMAND DOWN 3%

The gold demand last year was down three per cent to 774 tonne (797) while jewellery and investment demand slipped 600 tonne (611 tonne) and 174 tonne (186 tonne).

The value of jewellery demand increased four per cent to ₹2.73 lakh crore (₹2.61 lakh crore) and investment demand was down was down one per cent ₹78,860 crore (₹79,720 crore).

With sharp spike in prices, gold recycling increased 30 per cent to 98 tonne (75 tonne) and gold imports were down 27 per cent at 673 tonne (925 tonne).

Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council said India gold demand was once again lifted by a good fourth quarter, reflecting the importance of post-harvest incomes and sentiment on the sector.

Despite a relatively subdued trade and consumer weaker sentiment at the beginning of the year, hike in duty and sharp rise in prices in the midst of the season, demand has indeed remained surprisingly resilient.

Notwithstanding lifetime high domestic gold prices, gold jewellery demand was just two per cent lower compared to last year, he said.

RBI gold purchases

The Reserve Bank of India continued its gold purchases adding 33.5 tonne last year, 57 per cent lower than in 2021 when it had purchased 77.5 tonnes.

“We believe gold demand this year will range between 800-850 tonne subject to a few short-term factors, more particularly monsoons and near-term revival of rural demand,” he added.

Gold will continue to play a strong role in household savings and reforms must focus on building trust and bringing gold investments mainstream with strong focus on transparency through initiatives such as exchange trading and hallmarking, said Somasundaram.

