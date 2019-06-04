India’s gold imports in May jump 49% on festive demand

Is the e-way bill system another inspector raj?
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
India's gold imports in May jumped 49 per cent from a year earlier to 116 tonnes as a correction in local prices during a key festival boosted retail demand, a government source said on Tuesday.
Higher gold imports by India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, could support global prices that are trading near their highest level in three months, but could widen the country's trade deficit and put pressure on rupee.
The country's gold imports in value terms rose to $4.78 billion in May from $3.48 billion a year ago, the government official said, who was not allowed to speak to the media. India had imported 78 tonnes of gold in May 2018. “Retail buying was robust during Akshay Tritiya due to lower prices,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.
Indians celebrated Akshaya Tritiya in May, when buying gold is considered auspicious. In May, local gold prices fell to their lowest level in five months, prompting jewellers to replenish inventory, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing private bank. “Grey market operators were struggling to operate last month due to the elections. Naturally, demand was diverted towards banks and that is reflecting in legal imports,” the dealer said.
India's gold smugglers slowed their operations in April and May over worries their shipments will be caught up in seizures of cash, bullion, alcohol and drugs that are aimed at controlling vote-buying in the country's national elections, industry officials told Reuters.
Gold smuggling surged in India after the government raised the import duty to 10 per cent in August 2013. Grey market operators - businesses that smuggle gold from overseas and sell for cash to avoid the duties - got a further boost in 2017 when India imposed a 3 per cent sales tax on bullion.
In June, gold imports could fall below 80 tonnes as prices have jumped in global market to the highest in more than three months, said a bullion dealer based at southern city Chennai. The gold consumption in 2019 is seen at 750-850 tonnes compared to 760.4 tonnes last year and a 10-year average of 838 tonnes, the World Gold Council said last month.
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
The Wings Steel Sports wireless Bluetooth earphones look chic and offer crisp, immersive audio
It is a tiny park project that will go a long way in bringing joy to blind children. A sensory playground has ...
As increasing fear of a slowdown and recession triggers a sell-off in risky assets
They can give a nuanced view of the global economy
The indices gained marginally last week; the central bank’s policy meet could set the direction
Though the Centre rakes in the money, not all investors are assured of gains from the divestment candidates.
A new generation of detectives has captured the imagination of thriller lovers in Bengal
YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s scale of victory has surprised even his own party, but no one ever doubted the fire in ...
“Muriel’s inviting us to see a movie,” I say to Bins. “Coming?” He doesn’t look up from his laptop. So I ...
A new book allows a magical peek into the Mughal world of date-stuffed naan and samosa-studded biryani
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...