India’s gold revamp pushes on as spot trading inches closer

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
India is moving closer toward setting up spot contracts for gold, finalising rules for trading and providing the world’s second-biggest consumer a firmer grasp over setting the price of bullion.
The gifting of gold at weddings and festivals, and its purchase as a store of value are deeply held traditions in India, and the country has been trying to overhaul its fragmented gems and jewelry industry to make supply more transparent, help enforce purity standards and bolster confidence among consumers.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has proposed a new framework laying out the role of spot exchanges, assayers, vaults and traders and the policy is open for public feedback till June 18.
Also read: Can gold touch ₹50,000 this week?
While there is no official deadline for the final rules, the industry’s expectations are that they will be firmed up by September, according to Shekhar Bhandari, the Mumbai-based president and business head of global transaction banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The Indian gold industry is also banking on spot trading to provide it a greater say in pricing, much like biggest consumer China.
“Trading in spot gold exchange is good structural reform – much required in gold industry,” said Bhandari. “Once you’re able to bring more gold that is sitting at home into electronic gold receipts, it will be better tradeable and improve money circulation in the economy.”
Under the new rules, a common interface will be developed between vault managers, depositories, stock exchanges and clearing corporations. Physical gold from the fresh deposits coming into the vaults, either through imports or domestic refineries, will be converted into electronic gold receipts, which will then be traded on the spot market.
Spot trading in bullion will make the metal cheaper for consumers, ensure quality and prevent counter-party risk in settlement of contracts, according to PR Somasundaram, Managing Director for India at the World Gold Council.
“So far the policy framework looks good and if it is supported by more pragmatic goods and services tax implementation then we will have a very robust trading system,” said Somasundaram, who was also part of the consulting group for the policy. “What is required now are the final regulations to be in place, a foolproof software backbone to generate the EGR, and getting banks to be comfortable in this space.”
Still, clarity is required on how imports will be routed through the new exchange, London-based consultancy Metals Focus Ltd. said in a report. The consultancy also suggested tax exemptions or credit to encourage participation by bullion dealers, jewelers and manufacturers.
“The parallel trade in gold remains an important issue for organised players in India, and so the exchange could potentially be a useful medium to promote organized trade if all imports must pass through it,” Metals Focus said.“This will also help increase the traceability of gold and make the entire system more transparent.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...