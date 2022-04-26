KreditBee partners with SafeGold; forays into digital gold offering

Fintech platform KreditBee on TUesday announced launching of a digital gold investment product.

Named KreditBee 24K Gold, the customers can buy digital gold with 99.5 per cent purity at live market rates on the KreditBee app, it said.

The company has partnered with SafeGold to launch the facility.

At present, the offering is available for a select set of customers wherein they can invest from ₹1 and up to ₹3 lakh. The option will soon be available for the larger customer base, the company said.

The purchased gold can also be converted into physical coins or bars and stored in a vault.