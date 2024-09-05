As part of its global expansion strategy, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has proposed to open 20 new showrooms in October.

The new locations will be in key markets across India, the GCC countries, and the USA, bringing the total number of showrooms worldwide to 375. Currently, the jeweller operates 355 showrooms across 13 countries, a press release said.

In India, the expansion will see new showrooms opening in Uttar Pradesh (3), Delhi (2), Maharashtra (2), Karnataka (2), Rajasthan (2), Odisha (1), Telangana (1), West Bengal (1), and Punjab (1). Internationally, the brand will strengthen its foothold with new showrooms in Muwaileh, Sharjah; Muitar, Qatar; and Nakheel Mall, Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the company will broaden its North American footprint with two new showrooms in Artesia, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, Georgia.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “opening 20 new showrooms in October aligns with our vision to become the world’s leading retail jeweller. We take immense pride in being recognized as a Responsible Jewellery House at the India Gold Conference 2023-24, reflecting our unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, responsible sourcing, and sustainability”. The new showrooms will offer a diverse range of traditional and contemporary jewellery collections.

Beyond India, Malabar Group’s global presence spans across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. The company employs over 21,000 professionals from 26 countries. It also operates 14 wholesale units across eight countries, 15 jewellery manufacturing units in five countries, design studios, and 25 exclusive brand collections.