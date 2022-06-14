hamburger

MCX empanels 4 refiners for gold mini delivery

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Jun 14, 2022

Empanels Titan Company, Kundan Care Products, Augmont Enterprises and M D Overseas to make domestically their refined BIS Standard Gold and Silver for delivery

MCX, the country's largest commodity derivatives exchange, has empanelled Titan Company – Tanishq, Kundan Care Products, Augmont Enterprises and M D Overseas to make domestically their refined BIS Standard Gold and Silver for delivery in the existing contract specifications of Gold Mini (100 grams) futures contracts.

These refiners were empanelled as per the MCX Good Delivery Norms. The refined gold produced by these will be accepted as good deliver for settling the Gold Mini futures contracts. The empanelment is refinery-specific and product-specific, said MCX.

