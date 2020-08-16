MCX to launch futures trading on bullion index on Aug 24

MCX, the country's largest commodity exchange, will launch futures contracts on MCX iCOMDEX Bullion index on August 24.

Three futures contracts of the bullion index expiring in September to November will be available for trading initially. The contracts would be settled in cash.

The contracts for further expires will be launched in subsequent months, said the exchange in a statement.

Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation will separately issue the circular relating to settlement procedure, it added.

In July, MCX had conducted mock trading of the index futures of bullion and other metals such as gold mini, silver, silver mini, copper, and zinc.

The bourse had also paid a daily prize of ₹5,000 for investors who punch in maximum trades during mock trading sessions.