No impact due to jewellers’ strike, business as usual, says Govt

The Centre on Monday said that there was ‘no impact’ due to the strike called “by a small section” of jewellers.

“The said call for strike was itself based on untenable grounds and an attempt was made to misinform fellow jewellers about the various provisions of hallmarking scheme,” officials of the Consumer Affairs Ministry stated.

‘In consumers’ interest’

The Ministry reiterated that hallmarking has been implemented in the interest of consumers as well as businesses and more than one crore pieces of jewellery have already been hallmarked since July 1.

Also read: Gold jewellers protest mandatory hallmarking

Officials also pointed out that industry bodies such as All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (AJGF), Swarankaar Sabha, Gems and Jewellery Manufacturer Association Organisation (GJMA) and Sarva Swarnkaar Samaj Netrutva Vikas Sanstha have opposed the strike and have come out in support of the HUID (Hallmarking Unique ID)

“A great many associations of jewellery business have also voiced their concern and opposition to idea of going on strike. As expected, the misguided attempt by these limited set of persons to disrupt the normal functioning of jewellery business today, has failed miserably,” officials stated.

The All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) was the key industry body that called for the strike against the implementation of norms of HUID (Hallmarking Unique ID)