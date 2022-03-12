NSE, IBJA join hands to launch spot bullion exchange

The proposed framework will cater to business-to-business segments of the industry

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has joined hands with the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Ltd (IBJA) to launch Domestic Bullion Spot Exchange to ensure complete transparency in the bullion transactions executed on its platform.

The proposed business framework will cater to business-to-business segments of the industry and integrate the value chain participants in the bullion ecosystem.

The shareholding shall have participation from NSE, IBJA and industry participants (refiners, bullion dealers, jewelers, banks, overseas suppliers, funds, FPIs, other MIIs) as per regulatory norms.

IBJA and NSE are already in advanced discussions with industry participants in closing the shareholder structure.

Vikram Limaye, Managing Director, NSE said the domestic bullion spot exchange will bring in efficiency and transparency in the price discovery of bullion and offer confidence to the investors about the quality of metal being delivered through the exchange platform.

Prithviraj Kothari, National President, IBJA said the bullion exchange was conceptualised taking into consideration the industry requirements and shall integrate transactions of bullion dealers, jewelers, retailers and consumers on one single platform.